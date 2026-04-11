This Fan-Favorite, 5-Season Fantasy TV Series Is Streaming For Free

Are you in the mood for a great fantasy TV series with magic and dragons that doesn't take place in Westeros? If that sounds like your cup of tea, then you might be pleased to learn that all five seasons of the deliciously English "Merlin" are currently streaming for free on Tubi.

Debuting on the BBC in 2008, "Merlin" is an acclaimed British TV series that tells the story of the eponymous wizard (Colin Morgan) during his younger days in Camelot. In the show, the Great Dragon Kilgharrah (John Hurt) assigns him the task of looking out for Prince Arthur (Theo James), but there is one problem — using magic is punishable by death in the kingdom. King Uther (Anthony Head) is also stuck in his ways, so the sooner Arthur inherits the throne, the better.

Be that as it may, Merlin still has to use his abilities in to defeat the various magical and monstrous foes that threaten to destroy Camelot. These include warlocks, sorceresses, spirits, goblins, and all manner of beasts. "Merlin" has everything a fantasy fan could ask for, and the show's base holds it in high regard.