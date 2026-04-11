This Fan-Favorite, 5-Season Fantasy TV Series Is Streaming For Free
Are you in the mood for a great fantasy TV series with magic and dragons that doesn't take place in Westeros? If that sounds like your cup of tea, then you might be pleased to learn that all five seasons of the deliciously English "Merlin" are currently streaming for free on Tubi.
Debuting on the BBC in 2008, "Merlin" is an acclaimed British TV series that tells the story of the eponymous wizard (Colin Morgan) during his younger days in Camelot. In the show, the Great Dragon Kilgharrah (John Hurt) assigns him the task of looking out for Prince Arthur (Theo James), but there is one problem — using magic is punishable by death in the kingdom. King Uther (Anthony Head) is also stuck in his ways, so the sooner Arthur inherits the throne, the better.
Be that as it may, Merlin still has to use his abilities in to defeat the various magical and monstrous foes that threaten to destroy Camelot. These include warlocks, sorceresses, spirits, goblins, and all manner of beasts. "Merlin" has everything a fantasy fan could ask for, and the show's base holds it in high regard.
Merlin is a fun, lighthearted fantasy series
These days, "Merlin" should be considered an underrated fantasy series, even if it goes forgotten on those lists, too. After all, some shows that came along after it — like "Game of Thrones" — propelled the genre to new heights. Still, a lot of hit fantasy shows are dramatic and serious, whereas "Merlin" has been praised for being the exact opposite.
"The banter between Merlin and Arthur is great," one Redditor wrote. "By Season 3 it's a really great show imo. I love that time period and most shows from it are very drama heavy and violent, therefore I don't watch them. Merlin is neither, so it's perfect for me."
As camp and cheesy as "Merlin" can be at times, it maintains a high standard of quality for its five seasons, according to some fans. "Merlin is probably one of the most consistent shows going from start to end, after the first episode you feel great, then after the season of the last episode it leaves you with a lasting impression, great show," another Redditor noted.
Given that "Merlin" was released in 2008, the special effects may not feel as sophisticated when compared to today's standards. That said, many fans agree that the cheap CGI merely adds to the show's throwback charms. If you can get past this aspect of the series, you might have a great time with "Merlin."