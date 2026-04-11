The Pitt's Nurse Assault Storyline Gets An Honest Reaction From A Real ER Doctor

At the end of "The Pitt" Season 2, Episode 11, an aggressive patient attacks Emma (Laëtitia Hollard), a young nursing graduate, and places her in a headlock. In the following episode, nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa) steps in to handle the situation. It's a dramatic storyline — and one that rings true to life, according to Dr. Robert Glatter of Lenox Hill Hospital.

"This scenario reflects a disturbingly common reality in emergency departments across the U.S.," Dr. Glatter told Men's Health. "Nurses face the highest risk, with one study reporting that 100% of emergency department nurses experienced verbal assault and 82% experienced physical assault in a single year."

The assault storyline further proves why some doctors believe "The Pitt" is all too real. Glatter also noted that the staff's response is accurate, as they follow proper protocols for dealing with aggressive patients. He added that the episode highlights how hospital staff support and protect their colleagues. "The way charge nurse Dana's anger and protectiveness play out captures a real tension in emergency departments: leaders are often simultaneously advocates for patients and guardians for their staff and learners."

Glatter also explained why assaults like this are so common in hospitals, further emphasizing how the acclaimed HBO series captures the experience authentically.