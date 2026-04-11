The Pitt's Nurse Assault Storyline Gets An Honest Reaction From A Real ER Doctor
At the end of "The Pitt" Season 2, Episode 11, an aggressive patient attacks Emma (Laëtitia Hollard), a young nursing graduate, and places her in a headlock. In the following episode, nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa) steps in to handle the situation. It's a dramatic storyline — and one that rings true to life, according to Dr. Robert Glatter of Lenox Hill Hospital.
"This scenario reflects a disturbingly common reality in emergency departments across the U.S.," Dr. Glatter told Men's Health. "Nurses face the highest risk, with one study reporting that 100% of emergency department nurses experienced verbal assault and 82% experienced physical assault in a single year."
The assault storyline further proves why some doctors believe "The Pitt" is all too real. Glatter also noted that the staff's response is accurate, as they follow proper protocols for dealing with aggressive patients. He added that the episode highlights how hospital staff support and protect their colleagues. "The way charge nurse Dana's anger and protectiveness play out captures a real tension in emergency departments: leaders are often simultaneously advocates for patients and guardians for their staff and learners."
Glatter also explained why assaults like this are so common in hospitals, further emphasizing how the acclaimed HBO series captures the experience authentically.
The Pitt's nurse assault storyline also explains why some patients lash out
The assault scene in "The Pitt" stems from the patient waking up in a drunken, drug-induced state and feeling confused. He is quickly sedated, but he doesn't apologize for his actions after sobering up. Cases like this are common in ER units, often leading to staff members being attacked.
"'The Pitt' accurately captures another important clinical phenomenon: post-intoxication emergence agitation," Glatter told Men's Health. "Patients who regain consciousness rapidly — especially after heavy substance use — may awaken disoriented, frightened, or combative. They often do not recognize where they are or who is treating them. This 'confusional awakening' is a well-known trigger for sudden aggression in EDs."
Glatter added that "The Pitt" highlights how mixing certain substances can cause this behavior. In the episode, the patient is intoxicated from alcohol and cocaine, which, when combined, can lead to aggression and paranoia. As a result, the affected parties may lash out at the people trying to treat them.
Brandon Kiyoshi, a pop culture critic with a nursing background, also commented on the episode, noting that medical professionals rarely take action. "Technically, it's looked down upon if we sue or press charges against them for assault," he said. "This happens often in the hospital ... Once this happens, they check us out, and then we go back to working the rest of our shifts."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).