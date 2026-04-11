How High Potential's Fanbase Affected Season 2's Romantic Storylines

If you're one of the countless fans shipping Morgan and Karadec on "High Potential," and you hated watching them pursue separate relationships in Season 2, we've got bad news for you — the more you want them together, the longer the show is going to keep them apart.

According to "High Potential" star Kaitlin Olson, who also serves as an executive producer, Morgan and Karadec's individual romantic journeys this season were "inspired by everyone really jumping on this Morgan-Karadec bandwagon and being like, 'Will they or they?'" Olson tells Variety. "I just thought that was so funny. We talked about it, and I was like, 'You can't just jump right into that, because where do you go from there? Who knows what's going to happen in the future?'"

For Olson and the rest of the "High Potential" team, the solution to keeping Morgan and Karadec apart soon became clear: "We started throwing around the idea of, 'Well, what if they each had different romantic interests?'" Olson adds.

And that's how "High Potential" ended up with two very polarizing relationships this season: Morgan and Wagner (played by Steve Howey), the new captain with a shady backstory and a mustache to match; and Karadec and Lucia (Susan Kelechi Watson), the ex-fiancée who seemed to reenter his life at just the right time.