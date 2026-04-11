How High Potential's Fanbase Affected Season 2's Romantic Storylines
If you're one of the countless fans shipping Morgan and Karadec on "High Potential," and you hated watching them pursue separate relationships in Season 2, we've got bad news for you — the more you want them together, the longer the show is going to keep them apart.
According to "High Potential" star Kaitlin Olson, who also serves as an executive producer, Morgan and Karadec's individual romantic journeys this season were "inspired by everyone really jumping on this Morgan-Karadec bandwagon and being like, 'Will they or they?'" Olson tells Variety. "I just thought that was so funny. We talked about it, and I was like, 'You can't just jump right into that, because where do you go from there? Who knows what's going to happen in the future?'"
For Olson and the rest of the "High Potential" team, the solution to keeping Morgan and Karadec apart soon became clear: "We started throwing around the idea of, 'Well, what if they each had different romantic interests?'" Olson adds.
And that's how "High Potential" ended up with two very polarizing relationships this season: Morgan and Wagner (played by Steve Howey), the new captain with a shady backstory and a mustache to match; and Karadec and Lucia (Susan Kelechi Watson), the ex-fiancée who seemed to reenter his life at just the right time.
Will Wagner and Lucia return in High Potential Season 3?
Of course, there is some good news for "High Potential" fans who still want to see Morgan and Karadec end up together: it's unlikely that either of the new relationships established in Season 2 will continue when the show returns to ABC this fall.
Let's start with Morgan and Wagner: the Season 2 finale ended with Steve Howey's character bleeding out in a park from a stab wound, and Deadline reports that Howey is not returning as a series regular for Season 3. There's a chance Howey may guest-star early in the season to wrap up Wagner's storyline, but it's also possible that Wagner could simply succumb to his injuries. Either way, his budding relationship with Morgan — which included a steamy elevator kiss in the season's penultimate episode — is virtually D.O.A.
As for Karadec and Lucia, whose relationship had progressed to the point of buying a house together, we learned in the finale that Susan Kelechi Watson's character was not who she seemed; Lucia helped an ex-boyfriend scam his way into a high-profile guest's hotel room, where he ultimately killed the woman. Frankly, we don't even see Karadec visiting Lucia in prison next season, much less attempting to carry on a relationship with a woman behind bars. That relationship is also certainly dunzo.
Are you glad that Wagner and Lucia will be out of the picture in Season 3? And are you eager for "High Potential" to finally explore the obvious chemistry between Morgan and Karadec? Grade Season 2 in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.