The Voice Finale Recap: Did The Right Singer Win Season 29?

Double congratulations are in order after the April 14 finale of "The Voice," which not only crowned the winner of Season 29 but also revealed which coach won the show's first-ever "Battle of Champions."

Four singers remained atop the two-hour broadcast: R&B powerhouse Alexia Jayy on Team Adam, soulful rocker Lucas West on Team Legend, and yodel queen Mikenley Brown and pop princess Liv Ciara on Team Kelly. (As a result of winning last week's All-Star Showdown, Kelly Clarkson got to bring one additional team member to the finale. Should that team member have been JW Griffin? The debate continues!)

Tuesday's finale included a total of 12 performances, beginning with two songs from each of the finalists, followed by with duets between the contestants and their coaches — Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend.

When polled ahead of the finale, a whopping 58% of TVLine readers predicted that Jayy would win it all, followed by West in second place with 24%, Ciara in third with 16%, and Brown in fourth with just 2% of the votes. (Spoiler alert: those predictions were nearly spot-on.)

So, which coach gets bragging rights as the first "Battle of Champions" winner, and which contestant was crowned the victor of Season 29? Read on for a full breakdown of the finale results.