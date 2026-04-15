The Voice Finale Recap: Did The Right Singer Win Season 29?
Double congratulations are in order after the April 14 finale of "The Voice," which not only crowned the winner of Season 29 but also revealed which coach won the show's first-ever "Battle of Champions."
Four singers remained atop the two-hour broadcast: R&B powerhouse Alexia Jayy on Team Adam, soulful rocker Lucas West on Team Legend, and yodel queen Mikenley Brown and pop princess Liv Ciara on Team Kelly. (As a result of winning last week's All-Star Showdown, Kelly Clarkson got to bring one additional team member to the finale. Should that team member have been JW Griffin? The debate continues!)
Tuesday's finale included a total of 12 performances, beginning with two songs from each of the finalists, followed by with duets between the contestants and their coaches — Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend.
When polled ahead of the finale, a whopping 58% of TVLine readers predicted that Jayy would win it all, followed by West in second place with 24%, Ciara in third with 16%, and Brown in fourth with just 2% of the votes. (Spoiler alert: those predictions were nearly spot-on.)
So, which coach gets bragging rights as the first "Battle of Champions" winner, and which contestant was crowned the victor of Season 29? Read on for a full breakdown of the finale results.
Fourth Place: Mikenley Brown (Team Kelly)
As predicted by TVLine readers, Mikenley Brown was the first finalist eliminated, a fitting placement based on the good-but-unmemorable performances we got from her in the finale. She kicked things off with Ariana Grande's "Almost Is Never Enough," which sat nicely in her vocal range, but where was the energy? Come on, this is the finale. We want fireworks! (TVLine's grade: "A-") We felt the same way about her second song of the night, Olivia Dean's "Man I Need." All the notes were there, but Brown looked like she would have rather been anywhere else. Was it nerves? Maybe, but the low-energy number had no place being in the finale either way (TVLine's grade: "B+"). Speaking of low-energy song choices, Brown finished the night by teaming up with Kelly Clarkson on Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For," and while Brown and her coach's voices blended beautifully on the "Barbie" anthem, there was an overall lack of excitement in the air (TVLine's grade: "A-").
Third Place: Lucas West (Team Legend)
Here's where a few surprises come into play: TVLine readers predicted that Lucas West would be this season's runner-up, but Team Legend's entry ultimately placed in third. West came in hot on Tuesday, nailing Foreigner's "Cold As Ice" with piercing rock vocals and palpable confidence, delivering one of his best performances of the season (TVLine's grade: "A"). Then he was thrown a curveball for his second song, with John Legend asking him to perform his 2004 hit "Ordinary People." It was another smash hit for West, who has always done his best work sitting at the piano. We will say, it did feel a little bit too much like West was doing an impression of his coach, rather than putting his own stamp on it, but it was still very good (TVLine's grade: "A-"). And during his team-up with Legend, West switched over to an Elton John impression for a strong duet of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" (TVLine's grade: "A").
Second Place: Liv Ciara (Team Kelly)
Meanwhile, TVLine readers slightly underestimated Liv Ciara, who finished the season in second place. The youngest singer left in the competition held her own in Tuesday's finale, beginning with a stunning performance of Billie Eilish's "The Greatest" (TVLine's grade: "A-"). We were excited when Kelly Clarkson announced that Ciara would be doing Christina Aguilera's "What A Girl Wants" for her second song... until we heard the arrangement, which sucked all of the fun out of the bubblegum classic. That said, it ended up being the perfect vehicle for Ciara's larger-than-life vocals, so we'll allow it this time (TVLine's grade: "A"). Her final song of the night was a gorgeous duet of Rihanna's "Stay" (TVLine's grade: "A") on which her and Clarkson's voices were smoother than butter and twice as delicious. She may not have won, but we'll always remember Ciara — long may she Liv!
WINNER: Alexia Jayy (Team Adam)
All hail the winner of "The Voice" Season 29: Alexia Jayy! As predicted by TVLine readers, Team Adam's show-stopping songstress indeed snatched the crown at the end of the finale, following several memorable performances throughout the night. We'll be honest, we weren't crazy about Jayy's rendition of "Lady Marmalade," which felt a little bit chaotic (TVLine's grade: "B"), but the powerhouse vocalist more than made up for it with her other performances. She blew the roof off of the studio with Adele's "One and Only" (TVLine's grade: "A"), and we thoroughly enjoyed her duet of Maroon 5's "Sunday Morning" alongside Adam Levine (TVLine's grade: "A-"). Jayy was the clear frontrunner going into this finale, and we were thrilled to hear her name called by Carson Daly at the end of the night.
Do you bend the knee to your new queen, "Voice" fans? Or should one of the other finalists have been named the winner of Season 29? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the finale (and the "Battle of Champions" format in general) below.