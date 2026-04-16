5 Best TV Shows Returning In Summer 2026

The summer TV landscape isn't nearly as barren as it used to be, thanks to the offerings of cable and streaming. But if you're starting to see tumbleweeds roll across your watchlists as summer approaches, we've got some recommendations that will help end the drought.

Below, we're highlighting the five returning shows we're most excited to have back on our TV screens this summer. There's plenty of intriguing new fare, too, which we'll preview in a separate list coming soon — but for now, our attention is on series like Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (returning for Season 2 in June) and Apple TV's surprisingly bonkers neo-noir "Sugar" (also returning for Season 2 in June).

Our list also includes the pleasant surprise that is a fourth season of "Ted Lasso," plus what may or may not be the final season of Hulu staple "The Bear."

Keep scrolling to see all of the returning shows we're most looking forward to this summer, then drop a comment with your own!