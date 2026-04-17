10 Most Exciting TV Shows Premiering In Summer 2026

We've already told you about the returning TV shows we can't wait to have back this summer. But it's possible we're even more excited about the brand-new series that will grace our screens... and not just because Beth Dutton is back. (Not not because of that, though.)

In the list below, we're taking stock of the 10 upcoming shows that have piqued our interest most for the months of May through August. The aforementioned return of "Yellowstone" firecracker Beth Dutton (via Paramount+'s "Dutton Ranch") is among our picks, as are Prime Video's "Legally Blonde" prequel "Elle," HBO's DC Comics adaptation "Lanterns," and Apple TV's "For All Mankind" spin-off "Star City."

Our watchlist also includes Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" reboot and HBO Max's "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," which is the latest entry in the "Big Bang Theory" universe. But we won't spoil all of our picks here: Keep scrolling to see the 10 new TV shows we're most looking forward to watching this summer, then hit the comments with your own list!