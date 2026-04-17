10 Most Exciting TV Shows Premiering In Summer 2026
We've already told you about the returning TV shows we can't wait to have back this summer. But it's possible we're even more excited about the brand-new series that will grace our screens... and not just because Beth Dutton is back. (Not not because of that, though.)
In the list below, we're taking stock of the 10 upcoming shows that have piqued our interest most for the months of May through August. The aforementioned return of "Yellowstone" firecracker Beth Dutton (via Paramount+'s "Dutton Ranch") is among our picks, as are Prime Video's "Legally Blonde" prequel "Elle," HBO's DC Comics adaptation "Lanterns," and Apple TV's "For All Mankind" spin-off "Star City."
Our watchlist also includes Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" reboot and HBO Max's "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," which is the latest entry in the "Big Bang Theory" universe. But we won't spoil all of our picks here: Keep scrolling to see the 10 new TV shows we're most looking forward to watching this summer, then hit the comments with your own list!
Amadeus (Starz)
Why We're Excited About It: This ain't your grandma's "Amadeus." Sure, the irreverent, five-part limited series — which originally ran on Sky — is based on Peter Shaffer's Tony-winning play and chronicles the complicated relationship between musical genius Mozart (played by Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus") and court composer Antonio Salieri (Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"). But we're here for "Black Doves" writer Joe Barton's funny, seductive, decadent take on the well-known story, as well as for Sharpe and Bettany's fresh interpretation of the historically fraught frenemies. — Kimberly Roots
Premiere Date: Friday, May 8, at 8/7c
Dutton Ranch (Paramount+)
Why We're Excited About It: With her cutting one-liners and no-B.S. attitude, Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton became an instant fan favorite on "Yellowstone," so why wouldn't we be excited to reunite with her and husband Rip (Cole Hauser) in the show's latest spin-off? "Dutton Ranch" relocates the couple to South Texas, where they'll encounter new friends and foes — played by the likes of Annette Bening, Ed Harris, and Jai Courtney — as they battle for supremacy in a whole new arena. The Lone Star State won't know what hit it. — Andy Swift
Premiere Date: Friday, May 15
Elle (Prime Video)
Why We're Excited About It: While we'd rather be getting another "Legally Blonde" sequel with Reese Witherspoon back as Elle Woods, we're cautiously optimistic about this Witherspoon-produced prequel series, which flashes back to Elle's high school days in late-1990s Bel Air. Not only is star Lexi Minetree a dead ringer for the queen of the bend and snap, but we're always down for a nostalgic return to the world of colorful iMacs, spaghetti straps, and boy bands. As a bittersweet bonus, the show will also feature the late James Van Der Beek in his final role, recurring as a school district superintendent with mayoral aspirations. — A.S.
Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 1
Lanterns (HBO)
Why We're Excited About It: DC Comics adaptations have been a mixed bag in recent years, and the 2011 "Green Lantern" film caught its fair share of flak from critics and moviegoers — so you might be surprised to see HBO's "Lanterns" on our list of anticipated shows. But we're encouraged by how deftly James Gunn and Peter Safran have thus far revamped the DC Universe, and the initial teaser trailer for "Lanterns" suggests a buddy-cop energy between Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) that we're curious to see play out. Also, let's reiterate that cast: Kyle Chandler? Aaron Pierre? Those Power Rings are on some very capable hands. — Rebecca Luther
Premiere Date: August 2026
Little House on the Prairie (Netflix)
Why We're Excited About It: I'm a child of the 1980s who grew up on NBC's "Little House on the Prairie," which holds a special place in my heart as one of the most wholesome television-watching experiences possible. So I was very wary of Netflix's upcoming adaptation — I hadn't loved "Anne With an E," the streamer's new take on "Anne of Green Gables" — and ready for it not to measure up to my too-high expectations. But what I've seen so far of the eight-episode first season is a sweet, endearing, and engrossing retelling of Laura Ingalls Wilder's novels, cast very well with Crosby Fitzgerald ("Palm Royale") as Caroline, Luke Bracey ("Point Break") as Charles, Skywalker Hughes ("Joe Pickett") as Mary, and Alice Halsey ("Days of Our Lives") as precocious little Laura. Netflix seems to agree: It's already renewed "Little House" for Season 2. — K.R.
Premiere Date: Thursday, July 9
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (Apple TV)
Why We're Excited About It: After "Orphan Black," we'll pretty much watch anything Tatiana Maslany is in, and her quirky new Apple TV thriller looks especially intriguing, with Maslany playing a divorced soccer mom named Paula who gets into a steamy online relationship with a younger man. (Which she may or may not be paying for.) Based on the teaser, the rabbit hole she tumbles down is very deep, the comedy is very dark — there is a power saw involved — and Maslany looks to be in vintage form as Paula gets in way over her head... which is where Maslany is at her very best, actually. — Dave Nemetz
Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 20
Nemesis (Netflix)
Why We're Excited About It: "Power" creator Courtney A. Kemp knows fast-paced crime dramas, and her new series with co-creator Tani Marole promises to deliver all the sexy, high-octane escapades that her Starz saga did. Once more, we've got two debonair dudes at the show's center: suave thief Coltrane Wilder (Y'lan Noel, "Insecure") and obsessive Los Angeles Police Department Det. Isaiah Stiles (Matthew Law, "The Oval"). Once more, the stakes are high: Coltrane needs one last high-end heist before he quits the game; Isaiah is obsessed with finding justice for his murdered partner. Fans of Kemp's prior work will take joy in seeing familiar faces pop up in a whole new universe, and those coming in cold will find plenty to hold their attention. — K.R.
Premiere Date: Thursday, May 14
The Other Bennet Sister (BritBox)
Why We're Excited About It: We love a "Bridgerton" diamond as much as the next Regency fiction aficionado, but we're also very much here for how characters like Mary Bennet — aka the forgotten middle sibling in Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" — experienced that era. In this delightful adaptation of Janice Hadlow's 2020 novel (which aired earlier this year on the BBC), Mary (Ella Bruccoleri, "Call the Midwife") is overshadowed by her marriage-eligible sisters until she relocates to London and embarks upon a journey to find happiness and fulfillment on her own terms. Self-discovery, dry wit, and empire-waist dresses? Sign us up! — K.R.
Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 6
Star City (Apple TV)
Why We're Excited About It: Because we're greedy for more of a good thing! As Apple TV's alt-history drama "For All Mankind" approaches its endgame — the show was renewed for a sixth and final season in March — the streamer is expanding the universe with spin-off "Star City," which will tell this fictional version of the space race story from the Soviet perspective. "Star City" is in the trusty hands of "Mankind" co-creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore, with a cast led by the always-stellar — pun not intended! — Rhys Ifans ("House of the Dragon"). Consider us ready for blast-off. — R.L.
Premiere Date: Friday, May 29
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (HBO Max)
Why We're Excited About It: The Sheldon Cooper Cinematic Universe hasn't failed us yet. Chuck Lorre & Co. successfully landed the "Young Sheldon" plane with a poignant finale teeing up Sheldon's "Big Bang Theory" future, then pulled off the rare sequel-to-the-prequel in "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which will soon enter Season 3. But the timey-wimey "Stuart Fails..." — which brings back franchise vets Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Kripke) — promises to be the franchise's most ambitious effort yet, with Stuart tasked with restoring reality after breaking a device built by Sheldon and Leonard and accidentally triggering a multiverse Armageddon. And with the promise of "alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love," there's no telling which "Big Bang" and "Young Sheldon" vets might pop up next. — Ryan Schwartz
Premiere Date: Summer 2026
Which brand-new TV shows are on your summer watchlists? Tell us below!