Casting News: The Last Of Us Casts Sinners Star As Miriam, Dexter Adds Fargo Alum, And More
A "Sinners" star is going from battling vampires to zombies.
"The Last of Us" has added Li Jun Li to the Season 3 cast, according to Variety. She'll play Miriam, the mother of Yara and Lev, who were cast last month, with Michelle Mao ("Bridgerton") and Kyriana Kratter ("Star Wars: Skeleton Crew") filling the roles. Yara and Lev will reportedly play a key role in Season 3, and their "paths cross with Abby at a pivotal moment, as Ellie begins her revenge rampage in Seattle."
Li joins fellow Season 3 cast additions Patrick Wilson, Jason Ritter, and Clea DuVall, as well as Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who takes over the role of Manny from departing cast member Danny Ramirez.
Li played shopkeeper Grace Chow in director Ryan Coogler's vampire drama "Sinners," which became a box office hit when it debuted in theaters last year and went on to earn a record 16 Oscar nominations, winning four. Her recent TV credits include "Based on a True Story," "Evil," and "The Exorcist."
In other casting news...
* "Dexter: Resurrection" has added Bokeem Woodbine ("Fargo") to its Season 2 cast, Paramount+ has announced. He'll play Capt. Mixon, described as "a bulldog of a homicide captain." In addition, Nona Parker Johnson ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") has joined the cast as well, in the role of Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and the daughter of Woodbine's character. She's also described as a new love interest for Jack Alcott's Harrison.
* The upcoming Season 13 of FX's "American Horror Story" has added Joey Pollari to its cast, per Deadline, reuniting him with producer Ryan Murphy after roles in "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" and "The Beauty." No details on his character have been released.
* Ethan Embry ("Grace and Frankie") has joined the cast of the Prime Video crime drama "Cross" for Season 3, Deadline reports. He'll be a series regular as Frederick, "a charismatic sobriety coach known for leading with tough love."