Did NCIS Open The Door Again For A Nick-Jess Romance? The Cast And EP Weigh In: 'The Feelings They Have Are Real'

We thought we'd seen the last glimmers of any potential romance between Nick and Jess on "NCIS"... but then they had to hide out in a cave together.

The two team members seemed to shut down any romantic feelings earlier this season on the hit CBS procedural when Jess called Nick "my valued friend and partner," but this week, a mission left the two of them stranded out in the wilderness. To survive the freezing cold night, Nick and Jess had to cuddle up close to preserve their body heat, and though they bickered back and forth, they did also share a moment where it seemed like things might get romantic, too. So is "NCIS" prepared to go there with Nick and Jess?

"I think they're just leaving the door cracked," Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick, told TVLine on the red carpet at the annual CBS Fest in Los Angeles. "Look, I think we throw a drop of blood in the water, and we see it bubble up. We might follow the breadcrumbs into a storyline. But I think we try to kind of play with all those themes. Because when you work with people for this long, there are these things that happen, you know, and it's very normal." He admits that "this would be so messy with [Nick] and Jimmy and Knight. It might be good TV. Who knows? But we're also not 'Grey's Anatomy,' so maybe we won't go there. We'll see how it goes."

Katrina Law, who plays Jess, thinks all options are open going forward with Jess' love life: "I think the writers have done a beautiful job of setting it up that anything is possible. I think each character has their thoughts of what may happen, but that's kind of the beauty of it. You don't know what's going to happen, or what random situation" could pop up. She teases that "I do see a fight breaking out" between Nick and her ex Jimmy Palmer for her affections. (We'd tune in to see that!)

The complicated trio of Jess, Nick, and Jimmy has even earned a new moniker from co-star Diona Reasonover, who plays Kasie: "I have a new name for you guys, the trio: Nick at Knight in Shining Palmer." Hmmm... it's a bit of a mouthful, but we like it.