Who The Pitt Star Katherine LaNasa Plays On Daredevil: Born Again

Katherine LaNasa is best known to many viewers for her role as charge nurse Dana Evans on HBO Max's "The Pitt," but she also appears in two episodes of Disney+'s "Daredevil: Born Again" as Artemis Sledge, a wealthy New York socialite who crosses paths with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.

LaNasa has been enjoying plenty of success in the streaming world as of late. Not only has her work on "The Pitt" earned her an Emmy, she has also joined the cast of Hulu's thriller "Count My Lies" and, in 2025, appeared on what is fast becoming one of Disney+'s most successful Marvel series." Fans of "The Pitt" will recognize LaNasa from her appearance in two episodes of the MCU series' first season, where her character becomes entangled in Fisk's political orbit.

In Season 1, Episode 6, "Excessive Force," Artemis was quick to put Fisk in his place at a fundraising dinner, telling him that New York's wealthy elite still wield more power than his office. Two episodes later, in "Isle of Joy," her husband Arthur is missing, and Artemis appears noticeably more fearful of Mayor Fisk.