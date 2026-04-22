Who The Pitt Star Katherine LaNasa Plays On Daredevil: Born Again
Katherine LaNasa is best known to many viewers for her role as charge nurse Dana Evans on HBO Max's "The Pitt," but she also appears in two episodes of Disney+'s "Daredevil: Born Again" as Artemis Sledge, a wealthy New York socialite who crosses paths with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.
LaNasa has been enjoying plenty of success in the streaming world as of late. Not only has her work on "The Pitt" earned her an Emmy, she has also joined the cast of Hulu's thriller "Count My Lies" and, in 2025, appeared on what is fast becoming one of Disney+'s most successful Marvel series." Fans of "The Pitt" will recognize LaNasa from her appearance in two episodes of the MCU series' first season, where her character becomes entangled in Fisk's political orbit.
In Season 1, Episode 6, "Excessive Force," Artemis was quick to put Fisk in his place at a fundraising dinner, telling him that New York's wealthy elite still wield more power than his office. Two episodes later, in "Isle of Joy," her husband Arthur is missing, and Artemis appears noticeably more fearful of Mayor Fisk.
Katherine LaNasa's Daredevil: Born Again role sets up Wilson Fisk's growing power
"Daredevil: Born Again" is in its second season on Disney+ as of this writing. Thus far, LaNasa's Artemis has not returned to the series. However, her brief role in the first season played a significant part in the series' continuing story arc, following Fisk's reign of terror as the Mayor of New York. LaNasa's two-episode appearance as Artemis established Fisk's rise to true power following his election, charting a shift from a New York where various elites still held power to a city truly and fully in Fisk's grasp.
The second season of "Daredevil: Born Again" sees Fisk's power over New York growing, with the city terrorized into submission by Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Charlie Cox's Daredevil, adopting a black suit to better operate in the shadows, now leads underground efforts to resist Fisk's rule. As Fisk's authority expands, the balance of power in New York continues to shift, and Artemis' short arc helps mark the turning point in this evolution.