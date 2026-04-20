15 Best TV Shows Set In New York City, Ranked

The Big Apple. The City That Never Sleeps. The Concrete Jungle.

New York City doesn't have the glitz and glam of Hollywood, the beautiful iconography of Paris, or the excitement around every corner like Tokyo, but it's nevertheless a melting pot of the entire world resting on one tiny island off the East Coast of America. Given its reputation, it's no wonder New York City has become such an iconic setting in film and TV.

So much of New York City's cultural image has been shaped by films like "Midnight Cowboy," "When Harry Met Sally...," and "Spider-Man." The same can be said for television, from the best sitcoms of all time to underrated gems of the streaming era. These 15 shows aren't just great because of their stories and characters, but because of how much they utilize New York City and the surrounding areas as a character. Whether it's the rhythm of daily life, the clash of neighborhoods, or the sheer scale of the city, each series taps into something uniquely New York that just wouldn't feel the same if it were set anywhere else.