As an anthology series that defied genre constraints, exploring the possibilities of imagination, "The Twilight Zone" is one of the best TV shows of the 1960s. Created by Rod Serling, the original version of the show ran from 1959 to 1964, with each episode featuring a standalone story. In addition to hosting the series, Serling wrote 92 of the show's 156 episodes, including many of the best "Twilight Zone" episodes of all time. But numerous installments not written by Serling maintain the show's legacy of thought-provoking fantasy, horror, and science fiction tales.

With that in mind, we're highlighting the memorable "Twilight Zone" episodes not written by Serling, worthy of their own acclaim. For the sake of fairness, this list only contains stories from the original series as Serling had passed away years before its subsequent television revivals. These entries all retain the show's reputation for surprising twists and solid, self-contained storytelling that makes the series endure with audiences decades later. These are the 10 best "Twilight Zone" episodes not written by creator Rod Serling from the classic original series.