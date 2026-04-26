Why The Navy Tried To Stop JAG From Being Made (And How Oliver North Changed That)

As the creator of the "NCIS" franchise, Donald P. Bellisario has played a big part in making the United States Navy look cool. But his relationship with the military organization wasn't always smooth sailing. While speaking to the Television Academy Foundation, he revealed that his "JAG" series faced pushback from the Navy, which didn't like the idea of a show about its lawyers.

"The Navy were really obstructionist on the pilot ... I was shooting down in Corpus Christi on a museum ship down there, and the Navy threatened to withhold supplies from them if they cooperated with me. And this went on until the next year."

According to Bellisario, the Navy became more receptive to his hit '90s series following the death of Michael Boorda, a former Chief of Naval Operations. Oliver North — a former high-ranking member of the U.S. Marine Corps — ultimately convinced Navy officials that "JAG" could be good for boosting the organization's image. The rest is, as they say, history.

"The next thing I know, the Navy is going to help me. Then the Navy realized, you know what, [the creators of 'JAG'] are really doing a good job for us."