TVLine Asks: Were NCIS Absences Distracting? Did Abbott Elementary Cameos Delight? Was SVU's Melissa McCarthy Reveal A Hoot? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "NCIS," "Abbott Elementary," "Outlander," and more!

1 | What was the point of "Boston Blue" making Danny and Baez a couple if they were just going to break them up after a handful of appearances by Marisa Ramirez?

2 | On "The Comeback," are you buying Paulie G's new softhearted persona, or are you still bracing yourself for him to lash out at Valerie at some point?

3 | After "Tracker" ended the previous episode teeing up Colter's trip to Alaska for answers about his father, were you surprised — or even a little frustrated — that Sunday's installment hit pause on that thread in favor of a standalone case?

4 | Did "Rooster" need a whole episode to tell us that Walt is lonely and doesn't have friends? Isn't that sort of his whole deal?