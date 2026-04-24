TVLine Asks: Were NCIS Absences Distracting? Did Abbott Elementary Cameos Delight? Was SVU's Melissa McCarthy Reveal A Hoot? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "NCIS," "Abbott Elementary," "Outlander," and more!
1 | What was the point of "Boston Blue" making Danny and Baez a couple if they were just going to break them up after a handful of appearances by Marisa Ramirez?
2 | On "The Comeback," are you buying Paulie G's new softhearted persona, or are you still bracing yourself for him to lash out at Valerie at some point?
3 | After "Tracker" ended the previous episode teeing up Colter's trip to Alaska for answers about his father, were you surprised — or even a little frustrated — that Sunday's installment hit pause on that thread in favor of a standalone case?
4 | Did "Rooster" need a whole episode to tell us that Walt is lonely and doesn't have friends? Isn't that sort of his whole deal?
We'd also like to know...
5 | Let's get those predictions in, "Dancing With the Stars" fans: Which male pros will be partnered with Season 35 additions Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller?
6 | Speaking of "Summer House" star Ciara Miller, just when you thought the latest Bravo scandal couldn't get any worse, how brutal was this week's heart-to-heart between her and West? Does he care about Ciara at all or is he just hamming it up for the cameras?
7 | As fun as it was to see LL COOL J's Sam Hanna back on "NCIS," was it kind of glaring that McGee, Nick, and Jess were entirely absent this week?
8 | On "Survivor," was there any doubt in your mind that the players would defeat Jeff Probst in the immunity challenge, thereby earning their big bag of rice? And what did you think about the host stepping up and trying his hand at a challenge?
9 | So the "Abbott Elementary" district is so broke that they have to close a bunch of schools, but they could somehow afford to fly out dozens of staffers for a conference in sunny Miami? (With a per diem???) And did all you NBC comedy fans enjoy the guest spots from "The Office" alum Kate Flannery and "Community" vet Jim Rash?
10 | Why isn't anyone in the trailer for Apple's "Star City" — a show about the Soviet space program — speaking Russian?
We're also wondering...
11 | We know "Half Man" star Mitchell Robertson is supposed to be playing a young Jamie Bell, but isn't he more of a dead ringer for a young Jim Carrey? Especially with that Lloyd Christmas haircut?
12 | What was more entertaining: Melissa McCarthy's "Law & Order: SVU" guest spot as a wrestler who hits on Benson, or the behind-the-scenes footage in which Mariska Hargitay first becomes aware of the casting?
13 | We can't back this up with anything but vibes, but Price — who was benched in this week's "Law & Order" thanks to appendicitis — has gotta be a miserable patient, right?
14 | On "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," did you appreciate how much voice actor Braxton Quinney (aka Dustin) sounded like OG cast member Gaten Matarazzo — or did his soundalike only highlight how off-base the other characters were?
15 | "Outlander" fans: On a scale of 1 to "Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ," how relieved are you that William has finally made his peace with Jamie?
16 | Paul Walter Hauser's "undisclosed role" in "Scooby-Doo: Origins" is inevitably going to be the voice of Scooby-Doo, right?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!