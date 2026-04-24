The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Canceled After 2 Seasons At Prime Video
Godolkin University will not be reopening its doors for another semester: Prime Video has canceled "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.
"While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the 'Gen V' characters' stories in 'The Boys' Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You'll see them again," executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg said in a statement.
Set during the events of "The Boys," "Gen V" followed the next generation of Supes studying at Godolkin University. Season 2 starred Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, and Hamish Linklater as "Dean Cipher." Actor Chance Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident prior to the production of Season 2, previously starred as Andre Anderson.
As Kripke and Goldberg's statement promises, "Gen V" fans will see several characters — specifically Marie and Jordan — in the fifth and final season of "The Boys," which is currently streaming on Prime Video. As revealed in the Season 5 trailer, those two characters will eventually join the fight against Homelander.
How did Gen V Season 2 end?
The second (and now final) season finale of "Gen V" featured the long-awaited showdown between Marie Moreau and Thomas Godolkin (guest star Ethan Slater), which ended with her blowing him up from the inside out. "That was for Andre," she told his bloody corpse, a nod to the late Chance Perdomo. "Thanks for the level up, a–hole."
With Vought on its way to Godolkin to assess the damage and punish those responsible, Marie and her friends were forced to go their separate ways — including some linking up with Starlight to become official members of the Rebellion.
When "Gen V" ended, it seemed possible that Marie might be powerful enough to take down Homelander. "It's a good question," showrinner Michele Fazekas told TVLine at the time. "I think she'd certainly give him a run for his money. She has — and in different ways, they all have — become so much more powerful. In that way, Cipher's desire to level her up worked."
Assuming Homelander doesn't get his hands on any V1, she could potentially play a major role when she finally shows up later this season on "The Boys."
Are you disappointed that "Gen V" won't return for Season 3? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.