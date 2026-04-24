The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Canceled After 2 Seasons At Prime Video

Godolkin University will not be reopening its doors for another semester: Prime Video has canceled "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

"While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the 'Gen V' characters' stories in 'The Boys' Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You'll see them again," executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg said in a statement.

Set during the events of "The Boys," "Gen V" followed the next generation of Supes studying at Godolkin University. Season 2 starred Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, and Hamish Linklater as "Dean Cipher." Actor Chance Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident prior to the production of Season 2, previously starred as Andre Anderson.

As Kripke and Goldberg's statement promises, "Gen V" fans will see several characters — specifically Marie and Jordan — in the fifth and final season of "The Boys," which is currently streaming on Prime Video. As revealed in the Season 5 trailer, those two characters will eventually join the fight against Homelander.