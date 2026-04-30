Why NCIS' Creator Fought To Stop CBS From Promoting It As A JAG Spin-Off
Don't call "NCIS" a "JAG" spin-off in front of original creator Donald P. Bellisario. While both shows focus on the Navy and exist in the same universe, Bellisario fought early on to distance the "NCIS" franchise from his '90s legal drama.
"It's not a spin-off," Bellisario told the Television Academy Foundation, explaining that the two series had different goals. "'JAG' is an older audience. This is going to be a hipper show for a younger audience, and that's what you want. You tie it to 'JAG,' and the young people are gonna go, 'It's just another version of 'JAG,' and they're not going to watch it."
During the interview, Bellisario recalled asking to have his name removed from "NCIS" advertising to avoid comparisons with "JAG." However, his pleas fell on deaf ears, as the show was ultimately billed as a spin-off of the legal drama. What's more, Bellisario hasn't come around to the idea of his hit procedural series being regarded as a "JAG" spin-off.
NCIS is a hit among older viewers
Donald P. Bellisario believes that his concerns about "NCIS" being associated with "JAG" came true — at least in some corners of the world. The show hasn't struggled to find viewers in the United States, but it might have attracted more if it hadn't been advertised as a spin-off.
"It was a mistake because exactly what I said would happen, happened," Bellisario told the Television Academy Foundation, adding that "NCIS" was a top show among the 18-35 demographic in Australia because it wasn't promoted as an offshoot. By contrast, he claimed that the U.S. audience is primarily made up of viewers over 50, as it was hyped as a spin-off by CBS.
There may be some evidence to support his view. In the past, statistics have shown that "NCIS" is the most popular show among older viewers in the United States. Meanwhile, series star Michael Weatherly confirmed to The Futon Critic that the procedural doesn't appeal to women aged 18-34.
Be that as it may, the beloved CBS show has been a hit for over two decades — and it isn't going away. The naval procedural was renewed for a 24th season in early 2026, making it clear that plenty of viewers are still tuning in, regardless of age.