Why NCIS' Creator Fought To Stop CBS From Promoting It As A JAG Spin-Off

Don't call "NCIS" a "JAG" spin-off in front of original creator Donald P. Bellisario. While both shows focus on the Navy and exist in the same universe, Bellisario fought early on to distance the "NCIS" franchise from his '90s legal drama.

"It's not a spin-off," Bellisario told the Television Academy Foundation, explaining that the two series had different goals. "'JAG' is an older audience. This is going to be a hipper show for a younger audience, and that's what you want. You tie it to 'JAG,' and the young people are gonna go, 'It's just another version of 'JAG,' and they're not going to watch it."

During the interview, Bellisario recalled asking to have his name removed from "NCIS" advertising to avoid comparisons with "JAG." However, his pleas fell on deaf ears, as the show was ultimately billed as a spin-off of the legal drama. What's more, Bellisario hasn't come around to the idea of his hit procedural series being regarded as a "JAG" spin-off.