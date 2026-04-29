Drag Race All Stars 11 Trailer Reveals Full List Of Guest Judges — Watch

Some big names are dropping by the main stage for "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11," and we're not talking about the 18 queens competing for the crown.

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the new season, revealing an appropriately star-studded roster of guest judges, including Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta"), Bronwyn Newport ("The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"), Christina Ricci ("Yellowjackets"), Cooper Koch ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"), Evan Mulrooney ("Only Murders in the Building"), Gina Gershon ("The Assassin"), Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary"), Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso"), Kate Hudson ("Running Point"), LaToya Jackson, and Reneé Rapp ("The Sex Lives of College Girls").

As previously reported, "All Stars 11" will once again follow a tournament format, with three groups of six queens competing over three episodes each before combining their groups in the semi-finals. The new season premieres with two episodes on Friday, May 8, along with a double dose of "All Stars: Untucked."

The 18 queens returning for Ru-demption are A'Keria C. Davenport, April Carrion, Aura Mayari, Crystal Methyd, Hershii LiqCour-Jete, Jasmine Kennedie, Joey Jay, Kennedy Davenport, Lucky Starzzz, Dawn, Morphine Love Dion, Morgan McMichaels, Mystique Summers, Salina EsTitties, Sam Star, Shuga Cain, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Vivacious.

RuPaul will serve as host and head judge of "All Stars 11," joined by Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews, and Ts Madison, with Law Roach also recurring on the panel.

Which returning queen(s) will you be rooting for this season? Vote in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the return of the tournament format.