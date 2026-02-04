15 TV Shows Like The Bear You Need To Check Out

Created by Christopher Storer, FX's "The Bear" has garnered a glut of critical acclaim and accolades. The half-hour genre-blending dramedy stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a successful chef who comes home to Chicago after the death of his brother (Jon Bernthal) leaves a working-class beef sandwich shop with no one to run it. Bonding and bickering with his staff rounded out by the brilliant cast of Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas, and many others, Carmy transitions the sandwich shop into something more while searching for inner healing along the way.

To watch "The Bear" is a uniquely visceral experience — the show is willing to loudly and passionately set its characters' professional and personal lives on fire for the purpose of human drama. Just like a delicious beef sammy or the high-wire lifestyle of working in a kitchen, it's addictive.

If you have a craving but you've already gobbled up the currently existing four seasons of Berzatto family mayhem, we've got 15 other dishes you might want to try. In this instance, we mean "dishes" as a metaphor for TV shows that have some thematic or tonal similarities with "The Bear."