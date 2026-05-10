The Only Bones Cold Open The Show's Creator Regrets (For A Reason You'd Never Guess)

Fans of crime dramas typically don't mind some blood and guts on their TV, but graphic violence is hardly known for its universal appeal.

Back in 2011, "American Idol" was one of the most-watched programs on television. So, when the Fox network shuffled around its Thursday evening schedule and an episode of the reality singing competition landed in a timeslot directly before "Bones," the procedural had an opportunity to introduce itself to a gargantuan new audience.

The Emily Deschanel-starring thriller made its post-"American Idol" premiere with Season 6's appropriately titled episode "The Bullet to the Brain" — which meant "Bones"-curious "American Idol" viewers were treated to a character's head exploding before the opening credits.

"It's the only cold-open prologue that we regretted," creator Hart Hanson told Gold Derby. "America had just been watching light entertainment, and we had the most violent death. ... If we'd known that [timeslot move] was going to happen, we might have tailored an episode toward capitalizing on that mass audience."