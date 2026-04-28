The crime genre has thrived on television since the medium's earliest days in the United States with iconic shows like "Dragnet" and "The Untouchables." From police procedurals to psychological thrillers, crime series come in many different shapes and forms entertaining audiences for generations. This enduring popularity has continued on into the streaming era, with platforms like Netflix streaming numerous acclaimed crime shows. But what's trickier for any show, of any genre or era, is to maintain a consistent level of quality for its entire run.

Even some of the best crime dramas of all time have had their own lackluster seasons, keeping them from a perfect run. But a handful of crime series have managed to retain a baseline level of steady quality from start to finish, keeping fans hooked. Though these shows inevitably have weaker individual episodes, the larger seasons around them stay strong overall, cementing their celebrated status. These are 10 crime TV shows without a single bad season, starting strong and deftly sticking the landing.