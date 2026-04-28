10 Crime TV Shows Without A Single Bad Season
The crime genre has thrived on television since the medium's earliest days in the United States with iconic shows like "Dragnet" and "The Untouchables." From police procedurals to psychological thrillers, crime series come in many different shapes and forms entertaining audiences for generations. This enduring popularity has continued on into the streaming era, with platforms like Netflix streaming numerous acclaimed crime shows. But what's trickier for any show, of any genre or era, is to maintain a consistent level of quality for its entire run.
Even some of the best crime dramas of all time have had their own lackluster seasons, keeping them from a perfect run. But a handful of crime series have managed to retain a baseline level of steady quality from start to finish, keeping fans hooked. Though these shows inevitably have weaker individual episodes, the larger seasons around them stay strong overall, cementing their celebrated status. These are 10 crime TV shows without a single bad season, starting strong and deftly sticking the landing.
The Sopranos
HBO's original programming was elevated to the next level with its universally acclaimed crime drama "The Sopranos," which ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007. The postmodern mafia show centers on New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he begins to suffer anxiety attacks. As Tony begins seeing therapist Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), he confronts his unresolved personal demons, particularly his contentious relationship with his family. This comes as the mob outfit faces threats, both from outside threats and squabbling within their dysfunctional ranks.
"The Sopranos" has all the mafioso tropes that fans of the genre expect, but able to go deeper with its characters thanks to the added real estate possible on television. The show also has a strong undercurrent of dark humor that keeps it from becoming overly grim, often at the main characters' expense. This results in a deeply nuanced crime saga full of complicated character arcs, plenty of betrayals, and a final scene that still has fans talking about it. Still one of the best TV shows streaming on HBO Max, "The Sopranos" unequivocally heralded the premium cable network as the progenitor of prestige television.
The Shield
One of the most memorable antiheroes in crime television is Vic Mackey, the murderously corrupt protagonist of the FX series "The Shield." Played by Michael Chiklis, Mackey leads a special police task force in one of the most crime-ridden neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The task force frequently uses excessive force and other increasingly questionable methods to catch crooks and often help themselves to the spoils of their busts. To avoid being exposed for his corruption and despicable acts on the job, Mackey resorts to intimidation and murder to protect his career.
Right from its series premiere, "The Shield" announces it's unlike any other cop show on television with how deplorable its protagonist is. That intensity is maintained throughout the show's seven-season run as Mackey endures heightened scrutiny from the authorities over his actions. "The Shield" used story ideas that were too dark for "Nash Bridges," really showcasing just how much it was willing to push the envelope. Led by Chiklis giving a virtuoso performance, "The Shield" is one of the best FX original series of all time and established the cable network as a creative force.
The Wire
Another one of the best HBO original series of all time is "The Wire," a grounded crime drama set in Baltimore. Running for five seasons from 2002 to 2008, the show explored the wider effects of rampant crime and urban decay. Each season focused on a different part of the city, from Baltimore harbor's blue-collar shipping community to its native news outlets. Among the underlying characters throughout the series is a group of police detectives led by Cedric Daniels (Lance Reddick) often investigating homicides and the proliferation of illegal drugs.
"The Wire" stands as a more focused and graphically realistic revisiting of the setting and themes series co-creator David Simon previously explored in "Homicide: Life on the Street." On a premium cable platform like HBO, the show was able to lean heavily into bleaker and more violent storytelling, as well as featuring more morally compromised main characters. These elements are elevated by moody cinematography and a stellar ensemble cast joining Reddick, including Michael K. Williams, Dominic West, and Sonja Sohn. A crime drama providing viewers with an on-the-street perspective that doesn't pull its punches, "The Wire" feels just as raw and relevant today as it did 20 years ago.
Breaking Bad
A standout neo-Western that became a watershed basic cable crime drama is the 2008 AMC series "Breaking Bad." The show has unassuming high school teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) receive a terminal cancer diagnosis and become desperate to provide for his family. Using his chemistry acumen to produce potent street drugs, White teams up with local drug dealer Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to build his own criminal empire. As the duo become surprisingly effective at their new illicit enterprise, they find themselves making increasingly morally compromised decisions while dealing with truly nefarious figures.
Over a decade since its conclusion, "Breaking Bad" is still one of the best AMC TV shows ever made. Under showrunner Vince Gilligan, the story feels meticulously constructed and seeing the callbacks and long-term payoffs is a big part of the joy in seeing how things unfold. The show launched an entire franchise but, compared to spin-offs like "Better Call Saul," the 2008 series still reigns supreme. As sharply written as crime dramas come, "Breaking Bad" is a modern marvel in television storytelling that continues to endure.
Luther
Idris Elba has the distinction of starring in two different shows on this list, with the second being the British crime thriller "Luther." Elba plays John Luther, a London police detective who primarily investigates violent crimes around the city. This places him against some of the most notorious and brutal serial killers in the United Kingdom, with Luther often tracking them down himself. The nature of his work often collides with his personal life in dangerous and tragic ways, fueling his intensity on the job.
Elba has been playing his fan-favorite detective character on and off for the better part of a decade, always seamlessly reprising his role whenever it returns for new episodes. This magnetic screen presence is matched by adversarial characters that frequently push the series into genuinely terrifying stories and tones. These dark overtones are fueled by sharply crafted pacing, steadily dialing up the suspense until the tension reaches a fever pitch. Among the best detective TV shows ever made, "Luther" is tautly staged and stands as one of the best thrillers to come out of Britain.
The Killing
The Danish crime thriller "The Killing" was adapted into an AMC series in 2011, running there for three seasons before getting a fourth and final season on Netflix. The American version of the story transposes the setting to Seattle, with the show opening with the murder of teenager Rosie Larsen (Katie Findlay). Police detectives Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman) are assigned to the investigation, finding the suspects linked to the ongoing mayoral campaign. The show's final two seasons involve the duo searching for a serial killer on the loose who is closer to Linden than they anticipated.
"The Killing" is a moody neo-noir thriller that looks at the wider consequences of murder on a community while keeping a tight focus. The show keeps audiences on their toes with taut cliffhangers at the end of each episode and plenty of plot twists to keep them guessing. Elevating the ominous atmosphere is haunting cinematography taking advantage of the overcast Pacific Northwest setting, dialing up the unease. Stylishly staged and expertly paced, "The Killing" is a perfectly bingeable thriller that stands among Netflix's most underrated crime shows.
Hannibal
Author Thomas Harris' fan-favorite cannibal Hannibal Lecter gets a fresh reinvention on television with the 2013 series "Hannibal." The sophisticated serial killer is played by Mads Mikkelsen, with Lecter working as a forensic psychiatrist with the FBI while harboring his own murderous lifestyle. Lecter helps criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) track down other serial killers, with the sinister psychiatrist quickly taking an unhealthy interest in his new partner. This manipulative dynamic takes a deadly turn and escalates as Lecter's true nature comes to light, pitting the two against each other.
"Hannibal" is as gruesome as network television shows get, doing the source material and its eponymous killer sanguine justice. This is complemented by Mikkelsen's performance, making him the clear heir apparent for the role after the award-winning turn by Anthony Hopkins. Mikkelsen finds the perfect match in Dancy, with so much of the show's three-season appeal fueled by the complicated relationship between their characters. As we hold out hope for a "Hannibal" Season 4, the three seasons produced make for a pitch-perfect network television psychological thriller.
Narcos
The rise and fall of Pablo Escobar, along with its immediate fallout, is chronicled in the 2015 Netflix original series "Narcos." The show starts in the late '70s as Escobar (Wagner Moura) launches the rapidly growing cocaine empire in Colombia, becoming the biggest drug lord in the Americas. In response to the stream of drugs entering the United States, DEA agents Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) and Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) move to dismantle Escobar's operation. The third and final season centers on Peña's efforts against the cartels that seized power in the wake of Escobar's eventual downfall.
Nearly a decade after its finale and it feels like "Narcos" is a great Netflix show nobody talks about anymore. The show's handling of actual historical details about the events that it's depicting doesn't strive for total accuracy, focusing more on the broad strokes than the precise facts. Instead, the series is an entertaining, high-octane dramatization of the early '80s drug war in Colombia with marvelous lead performances. "Narcos" did receive a worthy spin-off with "Narcos: Mexico," but the original series remains the superior Netflix original.
Mindhunter
One more sterling Netflix original crime show is the 2017 psychological thriller "Mindhunter," created by Joe Penhall, with filmmaker David Fincher as its showrunner. The series revolves around FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) in the early days of criminal profiling in the late '70s. The duo interview incarcerated infamous serial killers to gain a better understanding of the warped multiple murderer mind. With these findings, Ford and Tench apply this operational knowledge in apprehending other killers on the loose around the country.
Not only did "Mindhunter" feature a run without a single bad season, the show needed one extra season, at least, to keep its psychological thrills going. Alas, this wasn't meant to be with "Mindhunter" officially dead at Netflix after only 19 episodes across two seasons. But for the two seasons that audiences did get, the crime thriller offered a cinematic-level deep dive into some of the most notorious American criminal minds of the 21st century. A moody crime show that reveled in confronting twisted hearts of darkness, "Mindhunter" is one of the best Netflix originals of any genre.
Poker Face
One of the best shows streaming on Peacock is the 2023 whodunit "Poker Face," created by filmmaker Rian Johnson. The show centers on former casino worker Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), who has an uncanny knack of telling when people are lying. After being linked to a killing at her old casino workplace, Charlie goes on the run, hunted by dangerous figures involved in the incident. While on the road, she puts her unique set of skills to use, solving other mysteries in her cross-country odyssey.
So much of the charm to "Poker Face" comes from Lyonne, who also directs, co-writes, and executive produces the series. She and Johnson form a tight creative simpatico, matching Johnson's razor-sharp writing with her own wit and insight. "Poker Face" ended after two seasons at Peacock, with Lyonne ready to take her considerable talents to other projects. But for the dual seasons that audiences received, it stood as one of the best whodunits on television.