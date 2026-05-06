Will Trent Season 4 Ends In Tragedy: Erika Christensen Talks Angie's Loss, Path Forward

TVLINE | We've seen Angie at both her highest and lowest this season — from marrying Seth to losing him so suddenly. What has it been like for you to play those extremes, especially for a character who's used to bracing for the worst?

I think when things were getting really good, Angie actually tried to shut down that part of herself that was suspicious of it. I think she was even more blindsided because you're right — she's used to being blindsided by life. She's used to seeing the worst in people — and being on the receiving end of the worst of people and the vagaries of life — and so she really allowed herself to believe in this thing.

She really allowed herself to start a completely new chapter in her life. A huge part of her identity had been her baggage and her willingness to own it, and that being the driving force behind her purpose of wanting to help other people in perilous situations who had no one to advocate for them. And so being really present with who she is in this kind of hopeful moment — this opportunity for redemption of raising a girl in a loving home, being a good mother the way that she didn't have... all of that was so hopeful, and I think she really allowed herself to believe that this is her life now.

It's one of those things that the writers had to deal with once they made this decision [to kill off Seth]. How do we even move forward from here and what does that look like on a television show timeline? How do we give this character some time to grieve? And I think that it was handled really beautifully where the parts of her grief and recovery that we see, we just get a little glimpse inside what's happening there ,and a little bit from Will's outside point of view. As close as he is, he's not in there. He's really supporting her in the only way that he knows how, and giving her some space.

I know it's going to be so hard on the fans because Seth is amazing. And even everyone who was naysaying the relationship at the beginning, he's won them over. It's really rough. And Scott is amazing. But to use Scott Foley's words, "the show is called 'Will Trent.'"