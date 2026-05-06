Will Trent Bosses Reflect On 2 Major Deaths In Last 4 Episodes — And Tease Season 5 Shake-Up

TVLINE | I couldn't help but think about the contrast between the Season 2 finale montage — where Will imagined a future with Angie he ultimately walked away from — and this finale montage, where he steps in to help raise Edie while Angie heals. Romantically linked or not, how do you see this experience shaping their dynamic — and potentially leading them toward some form of co-parenting — moving forward?

HELDENS | I think that Angie and Will are the beating heart of the show. They're the relationship that everybody follows. I have friends who tell me when they're apart, "Can you just... I miss their scenes together! Put them in frames with each other!" And so it just felt like we wanted to bring them back into each other's orbit, and we'll see when we get into Season 5 if they're coming toward each other romantically or not. We made a point to have that not be what was happening. They've been each other's family since they were children. They help each other through things all the time. That's just what they do for each other. And so we'll see in a Season 5.

ROSENTHAL | The relationship between those two montages is, of course, not by accident. At the end of Season 2, it was Will making this choice that his job was more important than this woman and their relationship. Now, having another decision point and saying, "I'm going to put the job on hold to be here 100% for this person who needs me," we wanted to bring him to that new [place], and bring the two of them to a new place in their relationship.

HELDENS | But it was also for him, too. Because I think it would have been really bad if Will had just gone on working and not stopped, and not taken some space and had some hope. I mean, what's more hopeful than a baby? Just looking into that kid's eyes and seeing there's more to life than murder. There's life and joy and routines that need to be set up, and all the stuff that you have to do when you're nesting with a new baby. It just seemed quite beautiful to us...

ROSENTHAL | And healing after Amanda, for sure.

TVLINE | I remember talking to Ramón Rodríguez about the significance of the dining room table in Will's home — how it symbolized the future he thought he was building with Angie in Season 2. So seeing Edie's crib placed in that same spot in the finale felt significant. Was that meant to reflect this new kind of foundation forming between them?

THOMSEN | I mean, look... I was trying to figure out how much to undercut the moment by making the joke that Will has a very small house. Part of the consideration is that. But that room has become the center of a lot of great moments for Will and his found family, and him and Nico. When I think of his house, that Is the room I think of. I don't think of his bedroom. I don't even think of the pretty living room with the fireplace. I kind of think of all the stuff that's gone on in there.

ROSENTHAL | You know, the house does have two bedrooms, and I don't think we've ever seen the second bedroom on screen. So there was talk about whether we're going to use this [second bedroom] as the baby's room. But no, we really like the idea of — yes, exactly, the symbolism of keeping the baby right there in the middle of the dining room. We'll never see it, but just so you know, Will's been sleeping in the second bedroom. That's what's been happening for the year that you didn't see.