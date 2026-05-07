Will Athena Survive The 9-1-1 Season Finale? (Exclusive First Look)

It's a race against time to save Athena on tonight's "9-1-1" season finale (ABC, 8/7c), and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the harrowing hour.

"I love the intensity of it," Oliver Stark tells TVLine of the Season 9 finale. "It really does start from the first moment, with Eddie and Hen in the ambulance with Athena, and it doesn't really let you breathe until the final act. It's one of the only episodes that is really that full on for that long. I really enjoyed it."

The episode picks up shortly after the events of last week's jaw-dropping cliffhanger, with Athena being rushed to the hospital after getting shot by Detective Hooks. To make matters worse, "the mastermind behind the trafficking ring is determined to silence Athena and anyone who gets in his way for good," per the official logline. ABC's official promo also reveals that an active shooter forces the hospital into lockdown, and Eddie appears to take a serious hit.

During a Friday, May 1 appearance on "Good Morning America," Angela Bassett played coy about her character's fate, telling the anchors, "It remains to be seen, I wish I could say." Fortunately, she did remind viewers that "Athena is strong," so we all know she isn't going down without a fight.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the "9-1-1" Season 9 finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Are you worried about Athena? Eddie? Your cortisol levels?