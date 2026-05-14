G.I. Joe's Destro Filled An Important Role Even Hardcore Fans Probably Don't Realize

The beloved 1980s series "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" catapulted a failing toy brand to iconic status, turning a range of action figures into captivating characters for young audiences. Following hot on the heels of the hit Marvel comic series of the same name, published when G.I. Joe had first been reimagined as a military force locked in a war with the terrorist organization Cobra, "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" brought the toy line's heroes and villains to life. While the series' campy, PSA-spewing heroes proved a hit with kids, its outlandish, moustache-twirling villains might have been even more memorable.

At the heart of Cobra's evil machinations was the adversarial relationship between Cobra Commander and the chrome-faced Destro, Cobra's chief weapons manufacturer. It also fell to Destro to deliver some of the series' most vital exposition in a way that would keep young viewers engaged. As the mind behind Cobra's most extravagant doomsday devices, Destro was incredibly intelligent. This made it easy for him to deliver lengthy explanations in a manner that was eloquent and that sparked animosity between himself and Cobra Commander.

"When exposition was there, it was often with Destro," series creator Ron Friedman explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I tried to make it as Shakespearean and pretentious as possible. So you could just see Cobra Commander seething. It couldn't just be bald exposition or the kids would tune it out. Kids hate to be pandered to. It didn't need to be dumbed down."