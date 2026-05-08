The 1980 novel "Man on Fire" by author A.J. Quinnell has been adapted for television by Netflix, breathing bloody new life into the story. Anchored by an absolutely magnetic performance from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the series follows former special forces soldier Creasy as he takes a security job in Brazil. After the family that hired him is massacred, Creasy embarks on a violent revenge spree, uncovering the disturbing truth behind the attack. Packed with plenty of brutal set pieces and cinematic-level spectacle, Abdul-Mateen II reinvents himself as a high-octane action hero.

There is no shortage of action thrillers on television, with the genre alive and well in the streaming age. Often led by emotionally guarded protagonists who are forced to step up and make a difference, these shows are tightly executed and built to keep audiences riveted. With that in mind, we're looking at similarly vicious thrillers that keep their narratives all killer and no filler. Here are the 10 best TV shows like Netflix's "Man on Fire," each offering its own brand of action-packed storytelling.