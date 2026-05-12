Blue Bloods' Boss Attributes The Show's Massive Success To One Thing

Showrunner Kevin Wade has seen major success with the epic 14-season run of "Blue Bloods" on CBS — and he attributes that success to one specific thing the series did over the course of nearly 300 episodes.

"I think that people appreciated the show didn't have an agenda," the executive producer told Deadline. "That's the thing we worked hardest on, and it was something that could easily, in some hands, have slipped into preachiness. We didn't take sides."

The outlet pushed back on that claim, asserting that some fans and audience members saw the series as "red state," apparently meaning that they identified conservative leanings within the series. Wade didn't shy away from that point of view, but he did note how the series expanded upon that assertion in its writing. "That may be," Wade said, "but if we had a motto, the motto was, if you're going to build a soap box for one side of an issue, build a soap box of equal dimensions for the other side so that the audience could not feel like they were being preached to."