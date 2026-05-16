How Blue Bloods Actor Andrew Terraciano Learned Sean Reagan Was Recast For Boston Blue

"Blue Bloods" actor Andrew Terraciano transitioned out of the show's story as it morphed into the spin-off series "Boston Blue" following the cancellation of "Blue Bloods" — and he recently opened up about how he learned his character was recast.

"I had somebody call me ... and they had spoken to my mom and she called me [crying]. They were like, 'They might be looking for a different Sean,'" the actor told Us Weekly in December 2025. "Shortly after we got the news, Donnie [Wahlberg] called me. It was a really beautiful moment of getting to hear from an old friend but also somebody that you respect so much."

The 22-year-old, who grew up with the series by appearing on close to 300 episodes of "Blue Bloods" since 2010 as the on-screen son of Wahlberg's Danny, told the outlet that he was sad to be leaving the character behind but also looking forward to the story's next chapter. "We had such an amazing experience on 'Blue Bloods' that when we talk we'll always be friends and family first," he explained. "I'm happy that there are so many other people that now get to share in that amazing experience."