How Blue Bloods Actor Andrew Terraciano Learned Sean Reagan Was Recast For Boston Blue
"Blue Bloods" actor Andrew Terraciano transitioned out of the show's story as it morphed into the spin-off series "Boston Blue" following the cancellation of "Blue Bloods" — and he recently opened up about how he learned his character was recast.
"I had somebody call me ... and they had spoken to my mom and she called me [crying]. They were like, 'They might be looking for a different Sean,'" the actor told Us Weekly in December 2025. "Shortly after we got the news, Donnie [Wahlberg] called me. It was a really beautiful moment of getting to hear from an old friend but also somebody that you respect so much."
The 22-year-old, who grew up with the series by appearing on close to 300 episodes of "Blue Bloods" since 2010 as the on-screen son of Wahlberg's Danny, told the outlet that he was sad to be leaving the character behind but also looking forward to the story's next chapter. "We had such an amazing experience on 'Blue Bloods' that when we talk we'll always be friends and family first," he explained. "I'm happy that there are so many other people that now get to share in that amazing experience."
Recasting was a chance to explore new aspects of Sean Reagan
Showrunner Brandon Margolis previously opened up about why recasting Andrew Terraciano's Sean for the "Blue Bloods" spin-off felt like a necessary part of building the new chapter of the Reagans' story.
"We love Andrew and the work he did over the years on 'Blue Bloods.' Really, it came down to we're telling a new chapter in both [Sean's and Danny's] lives," he explained to Variety in October 2025. "... There are all these new storytelling lanes to explore. It felt like there was an organic opportunity to bring in a new performance with a new energy, to help dramatize that change. It is the same character, it's the same relationship, but it's also completely different."
Mika Amonsen, who can also be seen in recent horror films "Thanksgiving" and "Whistle," took over Terraciano's role when "Boston Blue" premiered in October 2025. Margolis told Variety that he is happy with how the new actor is embodying the legacy character, noting his vulnerability as a strong suit.
Terraciano is grateful for the opportunity to send Sean off
Andrew Terraciano explained to Us Weekly that he was able to enjoy embodying Sean for many years before being able to say goodbye to his version of the character with pride — and he's excited for new star Mika Amonsen to be able to do the same. "Now somebody else gets that joy," Terraciano explained. "We're both getting to show what we do and then send Sean off into the world."
The performer added, "It's beautiful because you'll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character. It doesn't mean for even a second that somebody else can't go and do something beautiful with it."
That said, Terraciano is open to contributing to the "Blue Bloods" legacy and rejoining the universe in some way, even if that means not being able to embody his old character in a potential future "Boston Blue" appearance. In fact, the actor, who is currently working on getting his master's, told the outlet that he assured his former TV dad Donnie Wahlberg that he's there for him on- and off-screen, no matter what.