15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like It: Welcome To Derry

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From its very first episode, the mission statement of "IT: Welcome to Derry" Season 1 is as clear as it is ruthless: One way or another, Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) lives on to terrorize Derry. Since the horror show chronicles the titular creature's reign before the events of Andy Muschietti's "It" film duology, all bets are well and truly off, and almost no one is safe. By the time "IT: Welcome to Derry" finale wraps up with a surprising connection to the films, it's evident that the show is far more than a mere prequel spin-off; instead, it dives deep into the wealth of lore in Stephen King's 1986 novel.

As fans are waiting for the next installment in the show's planned three-season arc to drop, it may be tempting to visit similar shows to scratch that small town horror itch. Fortunately, "Welcome to Derry" has several spiritual siblings out there. Here's a look at 15 TV shows that fans of the HBO series may enjoy.