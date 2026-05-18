Gene Roddenberry Created A Famous Star Trek Gadget As A Potential Toy

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There are all kinds of iconography featured throughout the "Star Trek" universe, whether they be the numerous versions of the starship Enterprise or inventive gadgets such as the tricorder. Introduced in the original series' premiere, "The Man Trap," this retrofuturistic handheld device could scan environments, analyze data, and record mission logs. Gene Roddenberry created the gadget not just to help provide more duties for the captain's yeoman in the episode but also as a potential female-oriented toy.

According to "Star Trek Creator: The Authorized Biography of Gene Roddenberry," Roddenberry's early production memos described an over-the-shoulder, portable recording and scanning device carried by the captain's yeoman, though the tricorder itself evolved separately from other early "Star Trek" gadgets, such as the communicator, which had been referred to internally as a "transicator." Given that the device was planned to be the size of a small handbag, the tricorder was also envisioned to be a great fit as a toy for girls.