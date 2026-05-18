Gene Roddenberry Created A Famous Star Trek Gadget As A Potential Toy
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There are all kinds of iconography featured throughout the "Star Trek" universe, whether they be the numerous versions of the starship Enterprise or inventive gadgets such as the tricorder. Introduced in the original series' premiere, "The Man Trap," this retrofuturistic handheld device could scan environments, analyze data, and record mission logs. Gene Roddenberry created the gadget not just to help provide more duties for the captain's yeoman in the episode but also as a potential female-oriented toy.
According to "Star Trek Creator: The Authorized Biography of Gene Roddenberry," Roddenberry's early production memos described an over-the-shoulder, portable recording and scanning device carried by the captain's yeoman, though the tricorder itself evolved separately from other early "Star Trek" gadgets, such as the communicator, which had been referred to internally as a "transicator." Given that the device was planned to be the size of a small handbag, the tricorder was also envisioned to be a great fit as a toy for girls.
Tricorders offer functionality for both the Enterprise and Trekkies
The original tricorder prop was designed by artist and sculptor Wah Chang, whose work helped define the look of numerous "Star Trek" alien species and devices. Since its introduction in the original series premiere, it would often be used by Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) to analyze alien worlds, energy signatures, ancient ruins, and strange lifeforms. Meanwhile, Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley) would use it for medical scans.
One of the first official "Star Trek" tricorder toys was produced in the 1970s by the Mego Corporation. The original toy was a working cassette tape recorder that included a tape featuring 30 minutes of the two-part episode "The Menagerie," an episode that incorporated elements from "The Cage," the unaired pilot that was completely reshot. Although this children's tape recorder hardly reflected the retrofuturistic technology seen in the series, the ingenious functionality of this toy shaped just like Spock's trusted gadget made it a must-own for young Trekkies.
The tricorder's legacy endures
The design of the tricorder would evolve into a sleeker look in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," where it would often be used by Data (Brent Spiner) and Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton). Playmates Toys produced replicas of the TNG-era device in the 1990s. Today, prop replica collectibles are available for hardcore fans, and for casual functionality, a crossbody bag shaped like the device can also be purchased.
Among the numerous gadgets featured in "Star Trek," the tricorder can be seen as a fictional precursor to the modern smartphone, given its scanning and recording capabilities, among other functions. Modern medical technology has also been inspired by the tricorder, including the DxtER by Final Frontier Medical Devices, which claims to allow users to monitor five real-time health vital signs and diagnose 34 diseases.
Tricorders continue to be featured in "Star Trek" today, including in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which is releasing its 4th season in summer 2026.