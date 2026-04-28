All 8 Seasons Of Game Of Thrones, Ranked

Nearly a decade has passed since "Game of Thrones" concluded its epic run. For a while there, it was the best show on television, packed with fascinating characters, epic battles, intricate politics, and sharp dialogue. HBO's fantasy epic was a full-blown cultural phenomenon, the kind of series that caused antsy viewers to gather around the water cooler on Monday morning to discuss theories or lament the passing of a beloved character or two.

Of course, as the years went on, the show's carefully crafted foundation began to wilt. What started as a sharp subversion of fantasy tropes slowly morphed into something far more conventional — bigger, louder, and, unfortunately, dumber. The final seasons, in particular, have been dissected to death, their missteps well documented across hundreds of YouTube rants and Reddit threads.

Still, it's worth remembering just how great "Game of Thrones" was in its early stages when it was firing on all cylinders. From unforgettable character moments to jaw-dropping set pieces, the series gave us some of the most iconic television ever produced. With that in mind, we're ranking all eight seasons from worst to best. So saddle up your dragon and let's take another bumpy ride through Westeros.