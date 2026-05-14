Chicago Med: Jessy Schram, Showrunner Unpack Hannah's 'Ambiguous' Response To Archer's Finale Confession

There's a baby on board at Gaffney — but has the new arrival brought parents Dean and Archer closer together as lovers? Or will they forge ahead strictly as co-parents?

Before we get into the thick of it, let's recap: Wednesday's Season 11 finale picks up where the penultimate episode left off, as Hannah attempts to guide her patient through childbirth as she herself experiences labor.

Just as showrunner Allen MacDonald teased earlier this week, Archer is taken hostage by the gunman early in the hour, spending much of the episode apart from the rest of the staff. Finally, he resurfaces along with the prisoner, who's forcing Dean by gunpoint to usher him to his pal's room, where he hopes to conspire to make a grand escape.

Soon after, the prisoner is taken down before he can commit any more casualties, and the hospital lockdown comes to an end just as Hannah has to start pushing. Finally, Archer hustles into her hospital room and sticks by her side as she gives birth. Once the baby — whom Hannah names Mabel — arrives, Archer makes his big confession.

"I love you, Hannah, and I have for a long time," he admits. "Before our girl, before the Crunch Berries, long before. I wish I could pinpoint a moment, but if I'm being honest, it wasn't just one moment, it was thousands of moments which revealed to me what I feel for you, I've always felt."