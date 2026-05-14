NCIS Boss Drops Season 24 Hints: New Developments For Jess And Nick... And 'Dark Parker'?

Another season of "NCIS" is in the books... but we're already looking ahead to the next one.

After airing its season finale this week — check out our post mortem here — the long-running CBS procedural will return for Season 24 (!) this fall, and the writers are already mulling what's next for Parker and the team. "We have a lot of things on the table," showrunner Steven D. Binder tells TVLine, starting with a resolution to the long-simmering hints of a potential romance between team members Nick Torres and Jess Knight.

"We certainly have been continually impregnating the moments with Torres and Knight whenever they're together," Binder admits. ("Impregnating," huh? Interesting choice of words.) "In a situation like that, where you have people who have feelings and the heart wants what the heart wants, and sometimes it might not be the right thing, all the parties involved are still figuring out what they want [and] coming to terms with maybe feelings they didn't realize they had. That's playing out before our eyes."

The Nick-Jess storyline is "going to continue to play out" next season, Binder adds, but it won't be "much longer before some kind of head is going to be reached, one way or the other, for good or for bad."