10 Strongest Legendary Pokémon In The Anime Series, Ranked

Aside from being some of the strongest beings in the iconic Nintendo franchise, Legendary Pokémon are incredibly rare, not just in the video games but in the anime as well. It's not very often that Ash Ketchum and his various traveling companions encounter these Pokémon, as it usually happens only during the climaxes of season-long story arcs or in special episodes coinciding with the releases of "Pokémon" games. Nevertheless, every Legendary Pokémon has appeared in the anime at least once, whether in mainline seasons or feature films.

Since most "Pokémon" games release in paired versions with their own Legendary mascots, many Legendary Pokémon are closely tied to counterparts with similar power levels. For instance, Generation IV's Dialga and Palkia can both alter time and space, respectively, but one doesn't exist without the other. In many cases, a third member of a Legendary trio is portrayed as balancing or surpassing the others in power.

Before any diehard "Pokémon" fan leaps to correct this list by pointing out the exclusions of powerful Pokémon like Arceus, Hoopa, and Deoxys, let us remind them that those are technically Mythical Pokémon, an even rarer subsection of Pokémon than your average Legendary. Without further ado, let's take a legendary look at some of the strongest Pokémon in the anime thus far.