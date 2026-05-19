Why The Blue Bloods Finale Didn't Give Any Of The Reagans A Definitive Ending

The final episode of the hit police procedural "Blue Bloods" gave fans a chance to say goodbye to the Reagan family after 14 seasons, but showrunner Kevin Wade opened up about why the series didn't give any of the family members a definitive ending.

"I never planned out an ending ... I looked at, and by [that] I mean we, looked at what we felt were successful series finales for long running shows, comedies and dramas," Wade told Deadline of writing the show's poignant ending. "And it seemed to me that the thing that they pretty much had in common was not beating you over the head with this is the last one."

He explained that the best series finales leave their audiences with the feeling that the story will continue beyond the last episode. "Anything you see in the last five minutes; we're inviting you to imagine the show after the show is no longer on," Wade noted.

The TV boss highlighted HBO hit "The Sopranos," 1970s sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and war comedy-drama "M*A*S*H" as examples of beloved finales that gave audiences the freedom to envision the post-series world of those shows.