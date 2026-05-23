How NBC's Marketing Nearly Ruined One Of Seinfeld's Most Ambitious Episodes

"Seinfeld" didn't always play it safe. One of the essential sitcom's biggest risks came in Season 9, the final season of "Seinfeld," with an episode designed to surprise fans. Unfortunately for the writers, NBC spoiled the twist.

In "The Betrayal," the scenes play out in reverse chronological order — the episode goes so far as to start with its end credits. "I begged to not have NBC promote it as 'The Backwards Episode,'" writer David Mandel told Cracked. "But there was no stopping NBC from telling you it was the backwards episode, which ruined an incredible opportunity to have the audience go, 'What the f*** is going on?'"

According to Mandel, that wasn't NBC's only marketing blunder at the time. "So, they not only gave away the gag, [but] they also sold it as a classic episode," he said. "You can't win when you're telling everyone it's a f***ing classic. So, if people initially didn't like it, I get it."