How NBC's Marketing Nearly Ruined One Of Seinfeld's Most Ambitious Episodes
"Seinfeld" didn't always play it safe. One of the essential sitcom's biggest risks came in Season 9, the final season of "Seinfeld," with an episode designed to surprise fans. Unfortunately for the writers, NBC spoiled the twist.
In "The Betrayal," the scenes play out in reverse chronological order — the episode goes so far as to start with its end credits. "I begged to not have NBC promote it as 'The Backwards Episode,'" writer David Mandel told Cracked. "But there was no stopping NBC from telling you it was the backwards episode, which ruined an incredible opportunity to have the audience go, 'What the f*** is going on?'"
According to Mandel, that wasn't NBC's only marketing blunder at the time. "So, they not only gave away the gag, [but] they also sold it as a classic episode," he said. "You can't win when you're telling everyone it's a f***ing classic. So, if people initially didn't like it, I get it."
The episode's structure is an homage to a famous play
The episode was written by David Mandel and Peter Mehlman. They borrowed the backwards concept from the Harold Pinter play "The Betrayal," which is also where they got the name of the episode and the basic plot. For an added Easter egg, they named the groom in the wedding scene "Pinter."
Over the years, opinions on the episode remain mixed with some appreciating its uniqueness while others say it's too gimmicky and a "Seinfeld" episode that's not worth rewatching. In the interview with Cracked, Mandel, who also wrote on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Veep," said he's proud of what they created with "The Betrayal." "The episode made me laugh, and it made Peter [Mehlman] laugh, and that's what we wanted to get out of it," he said. "My only disappointment is that we never did find out what Harold Pinter thought of it. I would have enjoyed a 'How dare you! You'll be hearing from my lawyers!'"