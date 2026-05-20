Blue Bloods: Why Marisa Ramirez's Baez Wasn't In The Finale's Family Dinner

Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) evolving relationship with partner Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) drew major fan interest as "Blue Bloods" came to an end after 14 seasons, but showrunner Kevin Wade revealed why Baez didn't accompany Danny to the Reagan family dinner in the series finale.

"Honestly, it didn't really come to the forefront. Because at the end of their last scene together, there was a hint of a whiff of a promise that they were going to leave that squad and go off to dinner and end up at one or the other's house, yes," Wade explained to Deadline. "But it felt like a big leap, with only two minutes left, after 14 years, to introduce them like that at the dinner."

Danny does invite Baez to get pizza together in a scene that heavily implies that they've begun a relationship, but the pair don't debut their romance for the Reagan family before the show's end (it's made official in the first episode of the spin-off, "Boston Blue"). Other Reagans have revealed their relationships during family dinners over the course of the series, but Wade viewed the circumstances here a bit differently.

"We've done it in Season 8 with Jamie and Eddie, and it felt like we had plenty of tarmac to get there. This would have been a little too quick, I think. To me, it was just too fast," the showrunner noted.