Ratings: Euphoria Makes Streaming Chart Debut As The Pitt Stays On Top

"Euphoria" must be feeling euphoric about the ratings for its third season.

The HBO drama made its debut on the Nielsen streaming ratings chart with its Season 3 premiere — read our recap here — by piling up 556 million viewing minutes for the week of April 13-19, placing it at No. 8 on the Acquired chart. It drew a decidedly youthful audience, with adults aged 18 to 34 accounting for 43% of the viewing total. (Hispanic audiences comprised 27% of the total viewership as well.)

Taking the ratings crown once again this week, though, is the HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt," tallying a new weekly high of 1.39 billion viewing minutes with the release of its Season 2 finale. (Check out our post mortem with series creator R. Scott Gemmill.) "The Pitt" has been a mainstay on the streaming charts throughout its sophomore run, hitting more than 1 billion minutes viewed in 13 of the 15 weeks Season 2 has aired. (And if you're already looking ahead to Season 3, we've got you covered there, too.)