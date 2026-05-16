Dutton Ranch Almost Changed A Key Aspect Of Beth's Character: 'I Just Felt Like That Would Be Too Much,' Kelly Reilly Says
When Beth Dutton isn't lighting up a room or lighting up one of her enemies, she's lighting up a cigarette — and that's not going to change anytime soon.
From the moment we met her on "Yellowstone," Kelly Reilly's character has been a human chimney, and proudly so. "Nice to see you're still smoking," Jamie told her in their first scene together, to which she replied, "Well, women in this family don't live much past 40 anyway, so I might as well enjoy my time." A few episodes later, when a bar worker informed her of the establishment's no-smoking policy, she threatened to stab him in the eye with a dinner fork.
"Yellowstone" fans wondered, and rightfully so, if Beth might kick this habit on the spin-off series "Dutton Ranch" (now streaming on Paramount+ with its first two episodes), but we can officially confirm that she will still be puffing away for the foreseeable future.
"She's smoking," Reilly tells TVLine. "I thought about maybe she might be putting the Nicotine patches on and chewing the gum, but it was too much. Maybe in her future, I don't know. It just felt like that would be too much of a change."
Beth and Rip have both 'evolved' since Yellowstone
Yes, Beth is still getting jiggy with the ciggies, but that doesn't mean she isn't growing in other aspects of her life. As part of their fresh start in Rio Palma, Texas, Beth and Rip are focusing on what really matters, striving for peace above all else.
"All those nights, I'd find him just staring into the fire," Beth tells Rip while discussing John in the "Dutton Ranch" premiere. "The weight of his promises and everything is so f–ing heavy. He never got to be happy, not even try. And for what? I don't want that for us. I want it simple. You, Carter, and me."
Executive producer Christina Alexandra Voros, who also directed the first episode of "Dutton Ranch," tells TVLine that "there's a peace that has come to both Beth and Rip since the chapter of 'Yellowstone' has closed that allows them to become a different version of themselves. They are still the fiery, dangerous, tender, complicated characters that we know them to be, but there is a layer of maturity. They've evolved, and it's beautiful to see them evolve."
Would you like to see Beth quit smoking, or have you come to expect it as part of her character? And how are you enjoying "Dutton Ranch" overall? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.