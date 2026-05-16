Dutton Ranch Almost Changed A Key Aspect Of Beth's Character: 'I Just Felt Like That Would Be Too Much,' Kelly Reilly Says

When Beth Dutton isn't lighting up a room or lighting up one of her enemies, she's lighting up a cigarette — and that's not going to change anytime soon.

From the moment we met her on "Yellowstone," Kelly Reilly's character has been a human chimney, and proudly so. "Nice to see you're still smoking," Jamie told her in their first scene together, to which she replied, "Well, women in this family don't live much past 40 anyway, so I might as well enjoy my time." A few episodes later, when a bar worker informed her of the establishment's no-smoking policy, she threatened to stab him in the eye with a dinner fork.

"Yellowstone" fans wondered, and rightfully so, if Beth might kick this habit on the spin-off series "Dutton Ranch" (now streaming on Paramount+ with its first two episodes), but we can officially confirm that she will still be puffing away for the foreseeable future.

"She's smoking," Reilly tells TVLine. "I thought about maybe she might be putting the Nicotine patches on and chewing the gum, but it was too much. Maybe in her future, I don't know. It just felt like that would be too much of a change."