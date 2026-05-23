Tom Selleck Had An Interesting Demand For His Blue Bloods Season 10 Contract

Tom Selleck had a very specific demand for his Season 10 "Blue Bloods" contract, one that addressed a longtime frustration he had with the show's renewal announcements.

The actor, who portrays New York City police commissioner Frank Reagan, wished for the show's return to be spotlighted on its own, without the other network successes sharing the moment. "One of the things I said is I want a separate announcement. I'm sick of this," he explained to Deadline. "We picked up six shows, and oh, yeah, 'Blue Bloods' is one of them from the network. I think we've earned our own announcement and we got that."

The series did, in fact, get a solo renewal announcement when CBS renewed "Blue Bloods" for a 10th season in 2019, fulfilling the request Selleck had specifically pushed for.