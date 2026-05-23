How House Made The Grey's Anatomy Writing Team's Job Even More Difficult

The mid-aughts were certainly a golden age of medical dramas on TV, but when "Grey's Anatomy" premiered in March 2005, a fictional doctor already had audiences tuning in for a weekly checkup.

Just months earlier, Fox premiered "House," a gritty, Sherlock Holmes-inspired procedural centered on the brilliant but cynical Gregory House (Hugh Laurie). While "Grey's Anatomy" leaned into the romance between the staff at Seattle Grace, "House" was busy dissecting medical mysteries at Princeton-Plainsboro.

But for the "Grey's Anatomy" writers' room — led by creator Shonda Rhimes — having a megahit competitor wasn't just about the ratings; it was about a constant, exhausting creative tug-of-war. According to Lynette Rice's deep-dive book, "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy," writer Eric Buchman revealed that the Fox hit constantly loomed over the writers' room.

"In a weird way, a show that was a thorn in our heels was 'House,' because that had just premiered on Fox and was a huge hit medical show that really played up the medical mystery," Buchman recalled. "It was considered a serious medical show, and my job, of course, was to watch every 'House' episode to make sure we weren't doing what they're doing."