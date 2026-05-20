It's been almost 140 years since Sherlock Holmes made his literary debut and the master of deductive reasoning continues to be an absolute icon for the mystery genre. This includes a whole line of television shows that just cement how timeless Arthur Conan Doyle's character truly is. Series based on Sherlock keep audiences tuning in and have made major stars out of actors taking on the role, most notably Benedict Cumberbatch's modern turn as the detective. Simply put, Sherlock Holmes hasn't diminished in relevance or staying power in well over a century and whenever the character appears in a new show, he's got our full attention.

Some of the best detective TV shows ever made are often directly influenced by Doyle and his iconic super-sleuth. That said, we're focusing on shows starring some variation of Sherlock Holmes himself, reinvented for different audiences and cultures. There is a deceptive amount of malleability to Sherlock, whether he's in classic Victorian London or even the far-future. These are the 10 best Sherlock Holmes TV shows of all time ranked, providing their own twist to the literary hero.