One Grey's Anatomy Special Effect Is Harder To Pull Off Than The Rest

The team behind "Grey's Anatomy" works hard to make sure its doctors look believable, and it often has to get creative when putting together the show's many surgeries and medical emergencies. But fake babies are the toughest to nail.

Newborn infants have been the subject of numerous episodes of the acclaimed medical drama. The need for artificial versions of them arose after neonatal surgeon Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) made her debut in Season 1, Episode 9, and became a recurring character.

Speaking to Literary Hub in 2021, writer and producer Harry Werksman explained in detail why "Grey's Anatomy" uses synthetic babies for its neonatal surgery sequences. "You can get small children, but sometimes you need them even smaller," he explained. "There was an episode with quintuplets or sextuplets, a whole conveyor belt delivery scene that we did. Those were animatronic, those babies. They had to be small. That took forever to shoot that scene. ... That was a real example of what a ballet it had to be in terms of getting the surgeries right."