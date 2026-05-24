Why NCIS' Co-Creator Left The Show After Four Seasons

Few crime shows can match the longevity of "NCIS," but ironically, series co-creator Donald P. Bellisario didn't stick around for most of its run.

Bellisario and Don McGill premiered "NCIS" in 2003, beginning the show's decades-long run. The Emmy-nominated CBS police procedural has aired over 500 episodes across 23 seasons, revolving around Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and other investigators as they handle high-stakes military crimes.

In The Hollywood Reporter's 2023 oral history interview with the "NCIS" creative team, executive producer Charles Floyd Johnson revealed that a conflict with Harmon, who headlined the first 19 seasons of "NCIS," prompted Bellisario's departure after Season 4.

"Eventually, actors felt like they would get two acts or one act, and they didn't know what their arc was for the show," Johnson said. "They couldn't figure out their lines. It was a very complicated show in the beginning. And so when we got to about year four, Harmon just felt like it was too hard. He never said to anybody, 'Get rid of Don.' He just said, 'This is too hard to work this way.' Eventually, the network went to Bellisario and said, 'Maybe you should work from a distance from it and not be quite as involved in terms of the way you work.' And so Bellisario, by the fifth year, was gone."