Emily In Paris To End With Season 6 At Netflix — Watch Lily Collins' Farewell Message
It's time for Emily Cooper to say au revoir to Europe.
Netflix announced Thursday that "Emily in Paris" will end with its upcoming sixth season, which has officially started production in Greece.
"Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime," series star Lily Collins said in a message to fans, which you can watch above. "Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all of the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We're so incredibly grateful, and we love you all."
Series creator Darren Star added the following statement: "Making 'Emily in Paris' with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can't wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have 'Emily in Paris'!"
Emily in Paris is the third Netflix swan song announced this month
"Emily in Paris," which kicked off its Netflix run back in October 2020, follows Lily Collins' Emily Cooper, an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago who relocates to Paris after unexpectedly landing her dream job. Her time in Europe has since been filled with work, new friendships, and lots of romance; at the end of Season 5, Emily's ex Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) invited her out to sea with him after he was hired as a private chef on a yacht, but Emily's response to the invitation remained a mystery by season's end.
The show is also the third Netflix original this month to announce it will end with its next season. Political thriller "The Night Agent," starring Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, will conclude with Season 4 (currently filming in Los Angeles), while the streamer's "Lincoln Lawyer" adaptation will wrap up with Season 5 (also filming in Los Angeles).
None of the shows in the soon-to-end trio have announced release dates. Which of these three series are you saddest to see go?