Emily In Paris To End With Season 6 At Netflix — Watch Lily Collins' Farewell Message

It's time for Emily Cooper to say au revoir to Europe.

Netflix announced Thursday that "Emily in Paris" will end with its upcoming sixth season, which has officially started production in Greece.

"Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime," series star Lily Collins said in a message to fans, which you can watch above. "Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all of the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We're so incredibly grateful, and we love you all."

Series creator Darren Star added the following statement: "Making 'Emily in Paris' with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can't wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have 'Emily in Paris'!"