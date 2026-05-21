15 Stars Who Have Hosted SNL The Most Times

Hosting "Saturday Night Live" must be a lot of fun, because these celebrities have come back to do it a whole bunch of times.

NBC's sketch comedy institution wrapped up its 51st season this past week, with former cast member Will Ferrell returning to host for the sixth time. That puts him in some very select company, even more select than the vaunted "SNL" Five-Timers Club. Only 15 performers have hosted "SNL" six times or more across its half-century history, and that list includes both the mega-stars of today and comedy icons of yesteryear.

With another season of "Saturday Night Live" now in the books, we thought we'd see who "SNL" head honcho Lorne Michaels must have on speed-dial and look back at the stars who've hosted the show the most times. Read on to see who made the top 15, ordered from the least times hosting to the most, and then hit the comments below and tell us: Who's your favorite "SNL" host from this group?