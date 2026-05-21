Marshals Finale Reveals The Future Of Yellowstone's East Camp — Is Kayce Ready To Sell? (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

Tom Weaver has been trying to get his hands on East Camp since he first appeared on "Marshals," and as we head into Sunday's season finale (CBS, 8/7c), it looks like he's finally going to get his way.

It certainly doesn't hurt that Weaver has a secret weapon in Dolly. His daughter worked her charms on Kayce in Episode 12, encouraging him to make a deal with Weaver that would get him whatever he "wants," which the dutiful Dutton considers a foreign concept.

The last time Kayce and Weaver spoke, they were practically signing on the dotted line — but as you'll see in TVLine's exclusive sneak peek of the finale, Kayce is suddenly having a change of heart.

"My family's had this land for almost 150 years," Kayce tells Weaver in the video above. "A lot of blood, pain, and heartache came with it. Lord knows I've had my share." After losing Garrett in the fire and Monica to cancer, Kayce admits that there's been a "dark cloud" over East Camp for quite some time.

At this point, Weaver is already mentally taking measurements on his new property... but not so fast! "Come spring, grass will grow, calves will start hitting the ground, and this ranch will be full of life," Kayce says. "My life's been defined by losing the things I love. East Camp is the one thing I can hold on to."