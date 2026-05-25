Off Campus Loses A Major Cast Member Ahead Of Season 2

One important character from "Off Campus" Season 1 will not re-enter the whirlwind hockey romance in Season 2, according to showrunner Louisa Levy.

The Prime Video adaptation of Elle Kennedy's "Off Campus" book series will focus each season on a different romantic couple at the fictional Briar University in Boston. In Season 1, feelings develop between music students Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston), though Hannah ends up with hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli).

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Levy was asked if Justin will return, given that the love triangle appears to be over. "Not next season, but I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point," she said. "We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season. We don't have him [available] next season, but never say never."