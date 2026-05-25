Dutton Ranch: The Yellowstone Spin-Off's New Texas Set Sounds Terrifyingly Venomous

Look, if you sign up to be part of a Taylor Sheridan TV show, the chances of you running into some rattlesnakes are pretty high. Be that as it may, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly had to deal with a lot of the venomous reptiles while making Season 1 of "Dutton Ranch" in the Lone Star State.

"Eight months, 3,400 rattlesnakes we caught," Hauser told "The Kelly Clarkson Show" when asked about filming the neo-Western series. "Dutton Ranch" Episode 2 sees Rip Wheeler (Hauser) dump a body in a mining shaft, indicating that the Texas-set "Yellowstone" spin-off has its own train station.

That's great for television drama, but the location used to film these scenes had a serpent problem, according to Wheeler. "That particular location we were at, we actually were gonna go film there at night and got turned away," Hauser said. He added, "Christina [Voros, executive producer and director] found, I don't know, 40 or 50 rattlesnakes." With that in mind, how did they deal with them?