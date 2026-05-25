Euphoria Season 3: [Spoiler]'s Death Explained By Creator Sam Levinson

From his days as a high school football player to his failed stint as a real estate developer, Nate carried himself with an ill temper and an inflated ego. Regardless of whether audiences believe Nate had it coming, Sam Levinson used his demise to raise the stakes of the harsh world the characters of "Euphoria" navigate in Season 3.

"It was what was exciting about the characters being out of high school," Levinson told Esquire. "They're in the real world and the consequences are real. There's no safety net. I like this Wild West, frontier aspect to it where you can make something of yourself, but you're going to have to live with the consequences."

As for how he devised Nate's uniquely disturbing death, Levinson described the moment he knew a snake was the perfect killer while driving through Los Angeles one day. "The windows are down and we're driving to Warner Brothers and I'm looking out the window," he remembered. "I just had this image of a rattlesnake coming towards this pipe. He's banging and the snake can sense the movement in the ground. And I thought, 'What if the snake goes into the pipe and then he's stuck inside the coffin with this rattlesnake?'"