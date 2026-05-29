Pluribus Had To Make A Major Change To Rhea Seehorn's Carol Early In Season 1

"Pluribus" creator Vince Gilligan and star Rhea Seehorn were determined to make Carol Sturka one of the most fascinating characters on TV. Overcome with grief when an alien hive-mind virus takes over the world and kills her wife, Carol reluctantly strives to save the human race while dealing with depression and suicidal ideation. The sci-fi Apple TV show's melancholy plot initially posed a problem for Gilligan and Seehorn, who learned that they needed to show a side of Carol beyond her despair.

During a conversation with fellow "Better Call Saul" alum Bob Odenkirk for Interview magazine, Seehorn described the process of crafting Carol's "Pluribus" Season 1 arc with Gilligan. "Vince told me from the beginning that, 'I'm not sure exactly what the show is,'" she recalled. "... There were things I knew we were going to discover together, and we did. And one of the biggest things about my character was her partner dying, and her grief was very important. It's a present burden through the whole show, constantly hovering. And my character was almost suicidal to a degree that Vince and I realized we had to pull a back a bit, because where do you go from there?"