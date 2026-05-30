Before Off Campus, Mika Abdalla Had A Recurring Role On The Pitt

"Off Campus" star Mika Abdalla went from the high-stakes hospital halls of "The Pitt" to playing Allie Hayes on Prime Video's steamy hockey romance series.

In "The Pitt" Season 1, Abdalla had a recurring role as Jenna Burke — an 18-year-old college student who overdoses and is brought to the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center by her roommate. She appears in Episodes 3, 4, 7, and 8, receiving treatment from the staff during her recovery. Things get a lot more interesting when John Bradley (Brandon Keener) — the father of Jenna's classmate Nick — confronts Jenna about how she obtained drugs and if she was involved in his son's overdose and brain death. She eventually reconciles with the family and is discharged in Episode 8.

Coincidentally, Jalen Thomas Brooks, who plays hockey player John Tucker on "Off Campus," portrays nurse Mateo Diaz in "The Pitt" Seasons 1 and 2. He's one of the first PTMC employees Jenna encounters as he and other medical professionals wheel her to a room.